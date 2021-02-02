In the Kitchen: Queso Dip

This morning we welcome Matthew McClelland from Backyard Food Company making a Queso Dip for the Big Game.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of Milk
- 2 tablespoons of Butter
- 2 tablespoons of Flour
- 8 oz Sharp Chedder Cheese, fresh grated
- Tortilla chips
- 1/2 jar of Backyard Food Company Chipotle Salsa
- Backyard Food Company Candied Jalapenos
Directions:
- Mix flour and butter on the stove to make a thickened sauce. Make sure to keep stirring.
- Add milk and mix together.
- Add the 1/2 jar of salsa and continue stirring.
- Add cheese and stir until melted.
- Pour melted mixture on top of tortilla chips.
- Top with candied jalapenos.
