In the Kitchen: Queso Dip

This morning we welcome Matthew McClelland from Backyard Food Company making a Queso Dip for the Big Game.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup of Milk
  • 2 tablespoons of Butter
  • 2 tablespoons of Flour
  • 8 oz Sharp Chedder Cheese, fresh grated
  • Tortilla chips
  • 1/2 jar of Backyard Food Company Chipotle Salsa
  • Backyard Food Company Candied Jalapenos
Directions:
  1. Mix flour and butter on the stove to make a thickened sauce. Make sure to keep stirring.
  2. Add milk and mix together.
  3. Add the 1/2 jar of salsa and continue stirring.
  4. Add cheese and stir until melted.
  5. Pour melted mixture on top of tortilla chips.
  6. Top with candied jalapenos.

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

