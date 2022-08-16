In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Masa Taqueria PVD, Jonathon Kirk. He shared one of their taco recipes with us…Quesabirria Tacos.
Ingredients:
- Chile braised Certified Angus Beef Chuck
- Cheddar/Mozz/Provolone Cheese blend
- Onions
- Cilantro
- Salsa roja
- Salsa verde
- Artisan corn tortilla
Directions:
- On a griddle plate, warm corn tortilla.
- Add 1 oz of cheese blend, cook until melted.
- Add 2 oz of BIRRIA.
- Continue cooking until tortilla becomes crispy.
- Finish with onions, cilantro, both salsas.
- Squeeze lime to taste.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.