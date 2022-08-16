In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Masa Taqueria PVD, Jonathon Kirk. He shared one of their taco recipes with us…Quesabirria Tacos.

Ingredients:

Chile braised Certified Angus Beef Chuck

Cheddar/Mozz/Provolone Cheese blend

Onions

Cilantro

Salsa roja

Salsa verde

Artisan corn tortilla

Directions:

On a griddle plate, warm corn tortilla. Add 1 oz of cheese blend, cook until melted. Add 2 oz of BIRRIA. Continue cooking until tortilla becomes crispy. Finish with onions, cilantro, both salsas. Squeeze lime to taste.