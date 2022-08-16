In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Masa Taqueria PVD, Jonathon Kirk. He shared one of their taco recipes with us…Quesabirria Tacos.

Ingredients:

  • Chile braised Certified Angus Beef Chuck 
  • Cheddar/Mozz/Provolone Cheese blend
  • Onions
  • Cilantro 
  • Salsa roja
  • Salsa verde
  • Artisan corn tortilla

Directions:

  1. On a griddle plate, warm corn tortilla.
  2. Add 1 oz of cheese blend, cook until melted.
  3. Add 2 oz of BIRRIA.
  4. Continue cooking until tortilla becomes crispy.
  5. Finish with onions, cilantro, both salsas. 
  6. Squeeze lime to taste.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.