In the kitchen today, we welcome Guetty Antiste from Empanada Assassin making Pumpkin Spice Pie Panada. For this recipe she will also be showing us how to make a gluten free JuJu Dough.

Ingredients for the dough:

  • Butter
  • Salt
  • Sugar
  • Egg
  • Cinnamon
  • Ice Water
  • Gluten Free flour

Ingredients for the filling:

  • Pumpkin spice
  • Cinnamon
  • Vanilla
  • Sugar
  • Salt

