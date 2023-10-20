In the kitchen today, we welcome Guetty Antiste from Empanada Assassin making Pumpkin Spice Pie Panada. For this recipe she will also be showing us how to make a gluten free JuJu Dough.
Ingredients for the dough:
- Butter
- Salt
- Sugar
- Egg
- Cinnamon
- Ice Water
- Gluten Free flour
Ingredients for the filling:
- Pumpkin spice
- Cinnamon
- Vanilla
- Sugar
- Salt
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.