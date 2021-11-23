In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Mousse with homemade Cinnamon Tortilla

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who threatened officers with a rifle during a standoff late Monday night.

Officers responded to the Lockwood Condominiums on West Shore Road around 10:30 p.m. to check the wellbeing of a male who was armed with a loaded firearm. The caller told officers they were concerned for the woman in the condo.