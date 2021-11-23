In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Mousse with homemade Cinnamon Tortilla

Providence VA Hospital Healthy Teaching Kitchen joined us to make Pumpkin Mousse with homemade cinnamon Tortilla.

Ingredients:

1½ cups lowfat (1%) milk
1 (3.4-ounce) package instant butterscotch pudding mix
½ cup 100% pure pumpkin puree (canned or cooked from fresh)
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground dried ginger
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
1 cup whipped topping, divided

Cooking Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Set aside.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice.
3. Add the pumpkin mixture to the prepared pudding. Stir to combine.
4. Gently fold ½ cup of the whipped topping into the pumpkin-pudding mixture until combined.
5. Divide the mixture between four serving bowls.
6. Refrigerate until set, about 1 hour.
7. Serve cold, garnishing each serving with 2 tablespoons of the remaining whipped topping.

