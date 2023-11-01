In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Pumpkin-Chorizo Hash.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Sugar Pumpkin, peeled, diced
  • 6oz. Chorizo, diced
  • 1 Red Onion, diced
  • 1 Poblano Pepper, diced
  • 1 Red Pepper, diced
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 pinch Smoked Paprika
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Sauté pumpkin, chorizo, peppers and onions in oil until done.
  2. Season with paprika, garlic, salt and pepper.
  3. Add butter and cook until melted and pumpkin is softened.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.