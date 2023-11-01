In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Pumpkin-Chorizo Hash.
Ingredients:
- 1 Sugar Pumpkin, peeled, diced
- 6oz. Chorizo, diced
- 1 Red Onion, diced
- 1 Poblano Pepper, diced
- 1 Red Pepper, diced
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 pinch Smoked Paprika
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Directions:
- Sauté pumpkin, chorizo, peppers and onions in oil until done.
- Season with paprika, garlic, salt and pepper.
- Add butter and cook until melted and pumpkin is softened.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.