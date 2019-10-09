Breaking News
Weather Alert: Coastal storm will impact our weather Wednesday through Friday
Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Pumpkin and Garlic Sausage Pasta

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his Pumpkin and Garlic Sausage Pasta.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Garlic Sausage
  • 1 Sugar Pumpkin (diced, roasted)
  • 1 lb Pasta
  • 1 bunch Arugula
  • 1 small can White Beans
  • 1 cup Tomato Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Chicken Broth
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic & Herb Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon Demi Glace
  • 1 Tablespoon Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Directions:
  1. Boil pasta in lightly salted water until al dente
  2. In a saute pan, saute sausage until done.
  3. Add pumpkin, tomato sauce, broth, butter and demi glace.
  4. Fold in cooked beans, and arugula.
  5. Serve and top with olive oil and parmesan

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams