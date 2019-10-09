In the Kitchen: Pumpkin and Garlic Sausage Pasta

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his Pumpkin and Garlic Sausage Pasta.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Garlic Sausage
- 1 Sugar Pumpkin (diced, roasted)
- 1 lb Pasta
- 1 bunch Arugula
- 1 small can White Beans
- 1 cup Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 cup Chicken Broth
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic & Herb Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Demi Glace
- 1 Tablespoon Parmesan Cheese
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Directions:
- Boil pasta in lightly salted water until al dente
- In a saute pan, saute sausage until done.
- Add pumpkin, tomato sauce, broth, butter and demi glace.
- Fold in cooked beans, and arugula.
- Serve and top with olive oil and parmesan
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.