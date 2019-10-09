In the Kitchen: Pumpkin and Garlic Sausage Pasta

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his Pumpkin and Garlic Sausage Pasta.

Ingredients:

1 lb Garlic Sausage

1 Sugar Pumpkin (diced, roasted)

1 lb Pasta

1 bunch Arugula

1 small can White Beans

1 cup Tomato Sauce

1/2 cup Chicken Broth

1 Tablespoon Garlic & Herb Butter

1 Tablespoon Demi Glace

1 Tablespoon Parmesan Cheese

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Directions:

Boil pasta in lightly salted water until al dente In a saute pan, saute sausage until done. Add pumpkin, tomato sauce, broth, butter and demi glace. Fold in cooked beans, and arugula. Serve and top with olive oil and parmesan

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

