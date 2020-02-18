In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie

Today in the kitchen, we welcome Executive Chef Edward Paul from Richardson’s Kitchen and Bar, making their Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie.

Ingredients and Instructions for Garlic Mashed Potatoes:

5 lb russet potatoes

8 oz butter

1 pint heavy cream

12 cloves roasted garlic

salt and pepper

Slice potatoes into quarter inch medallions Rinse clean Put into a tail pot, cover with cold water by 1 inch From cold, bring the potatoes to a boil and cook until tender Drain once fork tender, add butter and garlic, mash with preferred masher until no large lumps With a wire whisk, mix in heavy cream until silky and smooth, season with salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients and Instructions for Shallot Gravy:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup all purpose flour

3 shallots

3 cloves garlic

2 cups vegetable broth

1 bay leaf

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig thyme

salt and pepper

Thinly slice garlic and shallots On a grill or in a saute pan, caramelize the garlic and shallot in light oil In a blender, puree caramelized garlic and shallots using vegetable stock to help blend In a tail pot, melt butter, add flour, and stir into a roux Slowly add in remaining vegetable stock and shallot mixture, whisking while incorporating Add bay leaf, rosemary and thyme, simmer on low until desired texture, season with salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients and Instructions for Grilled Corn:

3 ears of corn, on cob

vegetable oil

salt and pepper

Peel corn Toss in oil Add salt and pepper Grill until lightly golden on all sides

Ingredients and Instructions for Pulled Pork:

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic

1 tsp chili powder

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 pork tenderloin 12 to 16 oz

Mix spices in a bowl with brown sugar Coat the tenderloin evenly Place in a casserole dish or high walled pan Add apple cider vinegar Cover tightly with foil or lid, place in a 275 degree oven for 4 hours or until pork is tender

Ingredients and Instructions for Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie:

garlic mashed potato

pulled pork

grilled corn

shallot gravy

cheddar

scallion

In an individual casserole, layer mashed potato, pulled pork, grilled corn, gravy, scallion, and a second scoop of mashed potato to top off while still hot Top the casserole with cheddar cheese, grated or sliced, and place on a tray and in a 450 degree oven until golden and bubbling for about 5 to 10 minutes Top with more shallot gravy and scallions

