In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie

Today in the kitchen, we welcome Executive Chef Edward Paul from Richardson’s Kitchen and Bar, making their Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie.
Ingredients and Instructions for Garlic Mashed Potatoes:
- 5 lb russet potatoes
- 8 oz butter
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 12 cloves roasted garlic
- salt and pepper
- Slice potatoes into quarter inch medallions
- Rinse clean
- Put into a tail pot, cover with cold water by 1 inch
- From cold, bring the potatoes to a boil and cook until tender
- Drain once fork tender, add butter and garlic, mash with preferred masher until no large lumps
- With a wire whisk, mix in heavy cream until silky and smooth, season with salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients and Instructions for Shallot Gravy:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 3 shallots
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 1 sprig thyme
- salt and pepper
- Thinly slice garlic and shallots
- On a grill or in a saute pan, caramelize the garlic and shallot in light oil
- In a blender, puree caramelized garlic and shallots using vegetable stock to help blend
- In a tail pot, melt butter, add flour, and stir into a roux
- Slowly add in remaining vegetable stock and shallot mixture, whisking while incorporating
- Add bay leaf, rosemary and thyme, simmer on low until desired texture, season with salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients and Instructions for Grilled Corn:
- 3 ears of corn, on cob
- vegetable oil
- salt and pepper
- Peel corn
- Toss in oil
- Add salt and pepper
- Grill until lightly golden on all sides
Ingredients and Instructions for Pulled Pork:
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp garlic
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 pork tenderloin 12 to 16 oz
- Mix spices in a bowl with brown sugar
- Coat the tenderloin evenly
- Place in a casserole dish or high walled pan
- Add apple cider vinegar
- Cover tightly with foil or lid, place in a 275 degree oven for 4 hours or until pork is tender
Ingredients and Instructions for Pulled Pork Shepherd’s Pie:
- garlic mashed potato
- pulled pork
- grilled corn
- shallot gravy
- cheddar
- scallion
- In an individual casserole, layer mashed potato, pulled pork, grilled corn, gravy, scallion, and a second scoop of mashed potato to top off while still hot
- Top the casserole with cheddar cheese, grated or sliced, and place on a tray and in a 450 degree oven until golden and bubbling for about 5 to 10 minutes
- Top with more shallot gravy and scallions
