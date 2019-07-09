In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Reuben with Butternut Squash Hash

Chef Steve McLaughlin of Eddie’s BBQ joined us to show us how to make their Pulled Pork Reuben with Butternut Squash Hash.
Ingredients:
- 1 Butternut Squash peeled, seeded and cubed
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 6 ounces pulled pork
- 2 slices Swiss cheese
- 2 slices marble rye
- 2 ounces sauerkraut
- 3 ounces BBQ Sauce (We use a house made Avocado Chipotle Ranch Sauce)
Instructions:
- Mix butternut squash, dried cranberries, ginger, salt, pepper, granulated garlic and melted butter all together and bake at 350° until squash is tender.
- Heat up pulled pork, sauerkraut, and BBQ sauce.
- Heat bread and cheese up in pan and add pulled pork to make sandwich
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.