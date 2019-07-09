In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Reuben with Butternut Squash Hash

Chef Steve McLaughlin of Eddie’s BBQ joined us to show us how to make their Pulled Pork Reuben with Butternut Squash Hash.

Ingredients:

1 Butternut Squash peeled, seeded and cubed

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tsp ginger

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1/3 cup melted butter

6 ounces pulled pork

2 slices Swiss cheese

2 slices marble rye

2 ounces sauerkraut

3 ounces BBQ Sauce (We use a house made Avocado Chipotle Ranch Sauce)

Instructions:

Mix butternut squash, dried cranberries, ginger, salt, pepper, granulated garlic and melted butter all together and bake at 350° until squash is tender. Heat up pulled pork, sauerkraut, and BBQ sauce. Heat bread and cheese up in pan and add pulled pork to make sandwich

