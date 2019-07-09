In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Reuben with Butternut Squash Hash

1  of  2
Chef Steve McLaughlin of Eddie’s BBQ joined us to show us how to make their Pulled Pork Reuben with Butternut Squash Hash.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Butternut Squash peeled, seeded and cubed
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 tsp ginger
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp granulated garlic
  • 1/3 cup melted butter
  • 6 ounces pulled pork
  • 2 slices Swiss cheese
  • 2 slices marble rye
  • 2 ounces sauerkraut
  • 3 ounces BBQ Sauce (We use a house made Avocado Chipotle Ranch Sauce)

Instructions:

  1. Mix butternut squash, dried cranberries, ginger, salt, pepper, granulated garlic and melted butter all together and bake at 350° until squash is tender.
  2. Heat up pulled pork, sauerkraut, and BBQ sauce.
  3. Heat bread and cheese up in pan and add pulled pork to make sandwich

