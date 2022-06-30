In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Todd Camp from Huck’s Filling Station making a Pulled Pork Rachel Sandwich with Russian Dressing.
Ingredients for the Russian Dressing:
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup Chili Sauce
- 1 tsp. Smoked Paprika
- 1 tbsp. Cherry Pepper Relish
- 1 tbsp. Prepared Horseradish
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 tbsp Chives
