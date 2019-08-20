In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Butt

Chef/Owner Mark Libby of Portsmouth Publick House joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pulled Pork Butt.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Yellow Onions
- 2 Tbl Chili Powder
- 2 Tbl Granulated Garlic
- 1 Tbl Cumin
- 2 Tbl Paprika
- 1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Tbl Ground Mustard
- 3/4 Cup Ketchup
- 3/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 Tbl Tomato Paste
- 12 oz Lager Beer
- 6 Cups Water (Can replace with beer)
- 5 lbs Pork Butt
Directions:
- Get pot heated, add oil and onions to caramelize.
- Add all spices on medium heat for 5 minutes while stirring.
- Add ketchup, beer, vinegar and tomato paste and bring to a boil.
- Add pork butt.
- Add enough water (6 cups water or beer) to cover the pork butt.
- Continue to boil for approximately 90 minutes or until pork becomes to break apart.
- Remove pork from water and pull while hot.
- Add bbq sauce or desired sauce.
