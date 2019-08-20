In the Kitchen: Pulled Pork Butt

Chef/Owner Mark Libby of Portsmouth Publick House joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pulled Pork Butt.

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Yellow Onions

2 Tbl Chili Powder

2 Tbl Granulated Garlic

1 Tbl Cumin

2 Tbl Paprika

1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tbl Ground Mustard

3/4 Cup Ketchup

3/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tbl Tomato Paste

12 oz Lager Beer

6 Cups Water (Can replace with beer)

5 lbs Pork Butt

Directions:

Get pot heated, add oil and onions to caramelize. Add all spices on medium heat for 5 minutes while stirring. Add ketchup, beer, vinegar and tomato paste and bring to a boil. Add pork butt. Add enough water (6 cups water or beer) to cover the pork butt. Continue to boil for approximately 90 minutes or until pork becomes to break apart. Remove pork from water and pull while hot. Add bbq sauce or desired sauce.



