In the kitchen today, we welcome chef Sarah Bleich from The Local making a pulled pork belly sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 8 C sliced cucumbers, medium thickness
- 1 C thinly sliced celery
- 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1 small jar of pimentos
- 1 1/2 T salt
- 2 C sugar
- 1C distilled vinegar
- 1 t celery seeds
- 1t mustard seeds
- 1 3/4 C ketchup
- 1 1/4 C brown sugar
- 1/4 C molasses
- 1/4 C pineapple juice
- 1/4 C water
- 1 2/3 T cornstarch
- 1/3 T ground mustard
- 2 3/4 t paprika
- 3/4 t garlic powder
- 7/8 t cayenne pepper
- 2t salt
- 1 1/2 t black pepper
- 1t liquid smoke(optional)
Directions:
- Mix veggies with salt in a large bowl and season with salt. Let them stand for one hour then drain.
- Add sugar, vinegar and spices in a saucepan and heat until sugar is dissolved. Let it cool completely then pour over vegetables. Refrigerate overnight and enjoy.
- Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook on low for 10 minutes. Cool and refrigerate.
