In the kitchen today, we welcome chef Sarah Bleich from The Local making a pulled pork belly sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • 8 C sliced cucumbers, medium thickness
  • 1 C thinly sliced celery
  • 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 small jar of pimentos
  • 1 1/2 T salt
  • 2 C sugar
  • 1C distilled vinegar
  • 1 t celery seeds
  • 1t mustard seeds
  • 1 3/4 C ketchup
  • 1 1/4 C brown sugar
  • 1/4 C molasses
  • 1/4 C pineapple juice
  • 1/4 C water
  • 1 2/3 T cornstarch
  • 1/3 T ground mustard
  • 2 3/4 t paprika
  • 3/4 t garlic powder
  • 7/8 t cayenne pepper
  • 2t salt
  • 1 1/2 t black pepper
  • 1t liquid smoke(optional)

Directions:

  1. Mix veggies with salt in a large bowl and season with salt. Let them stand for one hour then drain.
  2. Add sugar, vinegar and spices in a saucepan and heat until sugar is dissolved. Let it cool completely then pour over vegetables. Refrigerate overnight and enjoy.
  3. Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil.  Reduce to a simmer and cook on low for 10 minutes.  Cool and refrigerate. 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.