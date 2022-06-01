Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is back in our kitchen with a tasty recipe for Pulled Pork Baked Beans. Following the directions and make it at home tonight!

Recipe Time: 45 minutes (if you have pulled pork ready)

Serves: 4 – 6

3 Tablespoons Canola Oil

1/2 ea. Sweet Onion, small dice

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

1qt. Bushes Baked Beans, canned, drained

1/2 qt. Black Beans, canned, drained

1/2 qt. White Beans, canned, drained

1/2 qt. Smoked Pulled Pork

1 cup BBQ Sauce

1/4 cup Tomato Paste

1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce

1 T Smoked Paprika

1 T Kosher Salt



Directions:

Combine all ingredients and bake at 425 degrees covered for 30 – 40 minutes.