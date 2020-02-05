In the Kitchen: Protein Pancakes

In the kitchen today, we welcome Bri Blank Alexander from Bri Healthy making Protein Pancakes and without protein powder.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup oat flour (measure oats and grind finely in a food processor)
- ½ cup liquid egg whites
- 1 tbsp baking soda
- 4 packets pure stevia
- 4 oz unsweetened applesauce
- Desired toppings (I’ll likely use blueberries and chocolate chips)
- Optional: a dash of cinnamon
- Pure maple syrup
Directions:
- Mix egg whites and applesauce in a bowl well.
- In a separate bowl, mix the remaining ingredients.
- Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients. Mix well.
- Spray a griddle or a pan with nonstick cooking spray. Heat on medium low heat.
- Slowly pour the batter onto the griddle or pan into round pancake shapes.
- Immediately top with desired toppings.
- When the batter starts to bubble, flip them over using a spatula.
- Repeat steps 5 to 7 with the remaining batter and enjoy!
