In the Kitchen: Protein Pancakes

In the kitchen today, we welcome Bri Blank Alexander from Bri Healthy making Protein Pancakes and without protein powder.

Ingredients:

½ cup oat flour (measure oats and grind finely in a food processor)

½ cup liquid egg whites

1 tbsp baking soda

4 packets pure stevia

4 oz unsweetened applesauce

Desired toppings (I’ll likely use blueberries and chocolate chips)

Optional: a dash of cinnamon

Pure maple syrup

Directions:

Mix egg whites and applesauce in a bowl well. In a separate bowl, mix the remaining ingredients. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients. Mix well. Spray a griddle or a pan with nonstick cooking spray. Heat on medium low heat. Slowly pour the batter onto the griddle or pan into round pancake shapes. Immediately top with desired toppings. When the batter starts to bubble, flip them over using a spatula. Repeat steps 5 to 7 with the remaining batter and enjoy!

