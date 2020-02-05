Live Now
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg pays a visit to Rhode Island
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Protein Pancakes

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Bri Blank Alexander from Bri Healthy making Protein Pancakes and without protein powder.

Ingredients:
  • ½ cup oat flour (measure oats and grind finely in a food processor)
  • ½ cup liquid egg whites
  • 1 tbsp baking soda
  • 4 packets pure stevia
  • 4 oz unsweetened applesauce
  • Desired toppings (I’ll likely use blueberries and chocolate chips)
  • Optional: a dash of cinnamon
  • Pure maple syrup
Directions:
  1. Mix egg whites and applesauce in a bowl well.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix the remaining ingredients.
  3. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients. Mix well.
  4. Spray a griddle or a pan with nonstick cooking spray. Heat on medium low heat.
  5. Slowly pour the batter onto the griddle or pan into round pancake shapes.
  6. Immediately top with desired toppings.
  7. When the batter starts to bubble, flip them over using a spatula.
  8. Repeat steps 5 to 7 with the remaining batter and enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com