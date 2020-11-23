In the Kitchen: Prosciutto Wrapped Cod

In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Sherri Mello from Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille making Prosciutto Wrapped Cod. It is a fresh New England cod loin wrapped in Prosciutto then baked and served over braised mussel chowder and fingerling potatoes with fennel arugula garnish.
Ingredients:
- Cod
- Prosciutto
- Braised Mussels
- Fingerling Potatoes
- Celery
- Onion
- Fennel
- Arugula
