In the Kitchen: Profiteroles

Bob Burke from Pot au Feu along with Chef Spike Mikulski join us in the kitchen with the recipe for profiteroles. They will make them into the classic French Croquembouche which looks a bit like a Christmas tree.

Recipe:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

3/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in middle. Butter a large baking sheet.

Bring butter, water, and salt to a boil in a small heavy saucepan, stirring until butter is melted. Reduce heat to medium, then add flour all at once and cook, beating with a wooden spoon, until mixture pulls away from side of pan and forms a ball, about 30 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl and cool slightly, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well with an electric mixer after each addition.

Transfer warm mixture to pastry bag and pipe 18 mounds (about 1 1/4 inches wide and 1 inch high) 1 inch apart on baking sheet.

Bake until puffed and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes total. Prick each profiterole once with a skewer, then return to oven to dry, propping oven door slightly ajar, 3 minutes. Cool on sheet on a rack

