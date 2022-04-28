Chef Alison Mountford of Ends + Stems stopped by to share this delicious dish on Thursday morning:

Ingredients:

5-6 cups Stock

1 small Onion

1 clove Garlic

1⁄2 teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.5 cup Arborio Rice

1⁄4 cup White Wine

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt (or more to taste)

1⁄2 bunch Fresh Chives or basil or parsley (optional)

1 Tablespoon Unsalted Butter

1⁄2 cup Parmesan Cheese

1⁄8 teaspoon Black Pepper to taste

Assorted – Cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, peas, asparagus, zucchini

INSTRUCTIONS: Veggies – dice and either steam or roast assorted spring vegetables, about 3-4 cups.

Bring the stock to a boil in a small pot. When it’s boiling, reduce to a very gentle simmer.

Finely dice the onion and mince the garlic. An enameled Dutch oven is a good choice for a pot or use a tall sided sauté pan or pot with a wide bottom. Set over medium heat and add the olive oil, onion and garlic. Sauté for about 4 minutes until the onion is translucent.ADD RICE

Add the rice and toast it on the bottom of the pot, stirring constantly for about 2 minutes. You’ll see the edges of the grains turning translucent. At that time, add the wine or vinegar and stir while it sizzles and bubbles out.

Now add about 2 cups of stock and 1 teaspoon of salt; bring to a boil while stirring for about 1 minute. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to swirl the grains of rice together a bit forcefully to cause friction.

Continue adding 1-2 cups of stock at a time and stirring, rubbing the grains of rice together. You may or may not use all of the stock, it’s done when the rice is tender but not squishy. Stir in the vegetables.

Turn off the heat and dot the top with butter. Add ½ cup parmesan cheese. Cover and let it sit for 4 minutes.

Lift off the lid and stir. Ladle into large flat bowls. Top evenly with the rest of the parmesan and herbs to taste.