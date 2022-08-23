Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis, making two favorite street foods of Portugal. They include Prego, which is a steak sandwich and Bifana, which is a pork loin sandwich.

Ingredients for Prego (steak sandwich):

2 slices of top sirloin fillet (which you can get at any butcher)

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon finally minced garlic

1 teaspoon of salt

Directions for Prego (steak sandwich):

Lightly salt the beef. To a very hot pan, add the butter and the olive oil. Place your beef fillets in the frying pan for just two minutes on each side. Butter the Portuguese rolls before putting the meat in the rolls.

Ingredients for Bifana (pork loin sandwich):

1 pound of pork loin thinly sliced (marinated overnight)

Half a teaspoon of paprika

Half a teaspoon of salt

One Bay leaf

Half a teaspoon of crushed red pepper

One glass of white wine

Directions for Bifana (pork loin sandwich):

Put all ingredients into a bowl. Make sure it’s well incorporated and refrigerate overnight. When you are ready to make the sandwich, heat a frying pan with 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Lay your pork cutlets in the pan and add a tablespoon of garlic. Butter the Portuguese rolls before putting the meat in the rolls.