Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis, making two favorite street foods of Portugal. They include Prego, which is a steak sandwich and Bifana, which is a pork loin sandwich.
Ingredients for Prego (steak sandwich):
- 2 slices of top sirloin fillet (which you can get at any butcher)
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 tablespoon finally minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon of salt
Directions for Prego (steak sandwich):
- Lightly salt the beef.
- To a very hot pan, add the butter and the olive oil.
- Place your beef fillets in the frying pan for just two minutes on each side.
- Butter the Portuguese rolls before putting the meat in the rolls.
Ingredients for Bifana (pork loin sandwich):
- 1 pound of pork loin thinly sliced (marinated overnight)
- Half a teaspoon of paprika
- Half a teaspoon of salt
- One Bay leaf
- Half a teaspoon of crushed red pepper
- One glass of white wine
Directions for Bifana (pork loin sandwich):
- Put all ingredients into a bowl. Make sure it’s well incorporated and refrigerate overnight.
- When you are ready to make the sandwich, heat a frying pan with 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Lay your pork cutlets in the pan and add a tablespoon of garlic.
- Butter the Portuguese rolls before putting the meat in the rolls.
