In the kitchen this morning Bob Burke joined us from Pot au Feu in Providence to celebrate 50 years of delicious French cooking at the restaurant.
Custard
10oz Heavy cream
1/2 Vanilla bean, split and scraped
2.5 oz Egg yolk, pasteurized
1/3 C Granulated sugar
2t Gelatin, bloomed in cold water
2oz Vanilla extract
Meringue
4oz Egg white, pasteurized
1/3 C Granulated sugar
Pinch Cream of tartare
Cream
1qt Heavy cream
1/2 C Sugar
Instructions
Overview:
This mousse is a three-part process. Custard, meringue, and whipped cream. These are
combined to make a light mousse
Ingredients
4c Sugar, with 1t cream of tartare
2c Water, 1 for caramel + 1 to finish
1/2c Brandy
2c Almonds
2c Pecans
Overview:
This sauce is caramel diluted with water and brandy. Nuts are added at the end.
To be served with vanilla mousse
Method:
Caramelize sugar with 1c H2O.
Add nuts and swirl until covered with caramel.
Add 1c H2O and brandy carefully.
When seizing stops and sugar pulls away from the nuts creating a sauce.
Store, covered, labeled, and dated in a cool dry area
