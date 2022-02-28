In the kitchen this morning Bob Burke joined us from Pot au Feu in Providence to celebrate 50 years of delicious French cooking at the restaurant.

Custard



10oz Heavy cream

1/2 Vanilla bean, split and scraped

2.5 oz Egg yolk, pasteurized

1/3 C Granulated sugar

2t Gelatin, bloomed in cold water

2oz Vanilla extract

Meringue

4oz Egg white, pasteurized

1/3 C Granulated sugar

Pinch Cream of tartare



Cream

1qt Heavy cream

1/2 C Sugar

Instructions



Overview:

This mousse is a three-part process. Custard, meringue, and whipped cream. These are

combined to make a light mousse



Ingredients



4c Sugar, with 1t cream of tartare

2c Water, 1 for caramel + 1 to finish

1/2c Brandy

2c Almonds

2c Pecans



Overview:

This sauce is caramel diluted with water and brandy. Nuts are added at the end.

To be served with vanilla mousse



Method:



Caramelize sugar with 1c H2O.

Add nuts and swirl until covered with caramel.

Add 1c H2O and brandy carefully.

When seizing stops and sugar pulls away from the nuts creating a sauce.

Store, covered, labeled, and dated in a cool dry area