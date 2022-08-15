In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu, making Poulet au Moutarde Perdu.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb chicken – either breasts or skin on thighs
- 8 oz Dijon mustard
- 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Coat the chicken with mustard salt and pepper. Add extra on top and sprinkle generously with panko.
- Bake 40 minutes at 375 or until meat is 165 degrees.
- Remove from oven and serve.
