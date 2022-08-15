In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu, making Poulet au Moutarde Perdu.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb chicken – either breasts or skin on thighs
  • 8 oz Dijon mustard 
  • 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs 
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions:

  1. Coat the chicken with mustard salt and pepper. Add extra on top and sprinkle generously with panko.
  2. Bake 40 minutes at 375 or until meat is 165 degrees.
  3. Remove from oven and serve.

