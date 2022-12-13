Event planner and Private Chef Anat Sagi of The Mosaic Table joined “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to make potato latkes for the holidays!
Check out the video above to see how she made these delicious bites. Learn more about The Mosaic Table here.
