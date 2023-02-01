In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Potato and Cheddar Cheese Soup.
Ingredients:
- 4 Idaho Potatoes, skinned, large dice
- 1 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded
- 1 Sweet Onion peeled, diced
- 1 Celery Stalk, washed, diced
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 2 cups Chicken Broth
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- Garnishes (optional): Chopped Bacon, Scallion, Sour Cream, Added Cheddar
Instructions:
- In a large sauce pot add oil and sauce onions and celery.
- Sauté until soft, add potatoes and stock.
- Bring to a boil, then lower and simmer until potatoes are over cooked.
- Add cream, cheese and butter and return to a boil.
- Simmer for 3 minutes, place in blended and blend until smooth.
- Top with garnishes.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.