In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Potato and Cheddar Cheese Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Idaho Potatoes, skinned, large dice
  • 1 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded
  • 1 Sweet Onion peeled, diced
  • 1 Celery Stalk, washed, diced
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 2 cups Chicken Broth
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Garnishes (optional): Chopped Bacon, Scallion, Sour Cream, Added Cheddar

Instructions:

  1. In a large sauce pot add oil and sauce onions and celery.
  2. Sauté until soft, add potatoes and stock.
  3. Bring to a boil, then lower and simmer until potatoes are over cooked.
  4. Add cream, cheese and butter and return to a boil.
  5. Simmer for 3 minutes, place in blended and blend until smooth.
  6. Top with garnishes.

