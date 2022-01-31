In the Kitchen: Pot de Chocolat

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, was on the show today via Zoom, courtesy of GoProvidence.com. He showed us how to make Pot de Chocolat.

Ingredients:
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 qt heavy cream
  • 4.5 cups chocolate chips
Directions:
  1. Combine all ingredients in double boiler stirring until mixture reaches 160 degrees.
  2. Strain through fine mesh strainer.
  3. Pour into small “pots” such as espresso cups or glasses.
  4. Chill until solid.
  5. Serve with whipped cream and mint leaf.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com