This morning in the kitchen we welcomed Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis.

Ingredients:

1/2 of a Spanish onion finely minced

1 garlic clove finely minced

1/2 cup Italian parsley finely minced

1/2 cup really good olive oil

1/4 red wine vinegar

2 eggs boiled

1 can of chickpeas/ black eye peas drained and washed

2 potatoes boiled

1 tsp. Of crushed red pepper

Cooking Instructions:

In a small mixing bowl add onions, garlic, parsley, crushed red pepper, s&p to taste add olive oil and vinegar whisk together set aside

In a medium mixing bowl combine tuna, potatoes, eggs and black eye peas or chickpeas

Add the vinaigrette tossing to combine, let it sit for one hour.

Serve with bread and a wonderful crisp Portuguese white.