This morning in the kitchen we welcomed Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis.
Ingredients:
1/2 of a Spanish onion finely minced
1 garlic clove finely minced
1/2 cup Italian parsley finely minced
1/2 cup really good olive oil
1/4 red wine vinegar
2 eggs boiled
1 can of chickpeas/ black eye peas drained and washed
2 potatoes boiled
1 tsp. Of crushed red pepper
Cooking Instructions:
In a small mixing bowl add onions, garlic, parsley, crushed red pepper, s&p to taste add olive oil and vinegar whisk together set aside
In a medium mixing bowl combine tuna, potatoes, eggs and black eye peas or chickpeas
Add the vinaigrette tossing to combine, let it sit for one hour.
Serve with bread and a wonderful crisp Portuguese white.
