Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis, making Portuguese Tuna Salad.
Ingredients for Tuna Salad:
- 2 boiled potatoes
- 3 boiled eggs
- 1/2 Ibs. Of blanched green beans
- 1 can of rinsed chickpeas
- 1 jar of Portuguese tuna in oil
Ingredients for Vinaigrette:
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1/2 tsp Portuguese crushed pepper
- 1/2 finely minced onion
- 1 clove of garlic crushed
- 1 cup finely chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir. Arrange all the vegetables on a platter top them with tuna and drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad.
