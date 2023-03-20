In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steven Costa from Rosa’s Tavern making Portuguese Style Clams. A Modern Twist on a Portuguese Cuisine Clams dish while Respecting Traditions.

Ingredients

  • 14 Little necks
  • 2 oz Chopped Garlic
  • 4 oz Ground Chourico
  • 4 oz Caramelized Onions
  • 4 oz Roasted Red Peppers
  • 7 oz Cannellini Beans
  • 2 oz Chopped Parsley
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • ¼ cup Pomodoro ( Marinara ) Sauce
  • 2 oz Piri Piri
  • 6 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt, Pepper to Taste

Instructions

  1. Sauté ground chourico, and chopped garlic in the olive oil until lightly browned in color.
  2. Add Caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cannellini beans, chopped parsley and littlenecks.
  3. Sauté for a few minutes.
  4. Add Piri Piri, white wine and reduce for a few minutes.
  5. Next add pomodoro sauce, salt and pepper to taste.
  6. As soon as clams open remove them from pan and put in bowl.
  7. Reduce sauce for a few minutes and then pour it over the clams.
  8. Serve and enjoy.

