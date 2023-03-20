In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steven Costa from Rosa’s Tavern making Portuguese Style Clams. A Modern Twist on a Portuguese Cuisine Clams dish while Respecting Traditions.
Ingredients
- 14 Little necks
- 2 oz Chopped Garlic
- 4 oz Ground Chourico
- 4 oz Caramelized Onions
- 4 oz Roasted Red Peppers
- 7 oz Cannellini Beans
- 2 oz Chopped Parsley
- 1 cup White Wine
- ¼ cup Pomodoro ( Marinara ) Sauce
- 2 oz Piri Piri
- 6 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt, Pepper to Taste
Instructions
- Sauté ground chourico, and chopped garlic in the olive oil until lightly browned in color.
- Add Caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cannellini beans, chopped parsley and littlenecks.
- Sauté for a few minutes.
- Add Piri Piri, white wine and reduce for a few minutes.
- Next add pomodoro sauce, salt and pepper to taste.
- As soon as clams open remove them from pan and put in bowl.
- Reduce sauce for a few minutes and then pour it over the clams.
- Serve and enjoy.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.