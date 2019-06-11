In the Kitchen: Portuguese Custard Tarts

In the kitchen today, we have Chef Maggie Soares from Taunton Avenue Bakery, making Pasteis De Nata, also known as Portuguese Custard Tarts.
Ingredients:
(Recipe is for very large batch, can be broken down)
For the crust
- Puff Dough
For the Cream
- 2 lbs corn starch
- 2 1/2 cake flour
- 25 lbs of sugar
- 4 gallons of milk
- 36 egg yolks
- 24 whole eggs
- 2 Gallons Water
Directions:
- Heat the milk
- Once it comes to a boil, move the milk to a bowl
- Add eggs, sugar, corn starch and cake flour to the milk
- Mix everything well until becomes a thick cream
- In a small special pan, place the puff dough
- Once you open them all, add the cream and put in oven at 500 degrees fahrenheit for about 35-40 minutes
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.