Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at 10
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Portuguese Custard Tarts

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

In the kitchen today, we have Chef Maggie Soares from Taunton Avenue Bakery, making Pasteis De Nata, also known as Portuguese Custard Tarts.

Ingredients:

(Recipe is for very large batch, can be broken down) 

For the crust

  • Puff Dough 

For the Cream

  • 2 lbs corn starch 
  • 2 1/2 cake flour 
  • 25 lbs of sugar 
  • 4 gallons of milk 
  • 36 egg yolks 
  • 24 whole eggs 
  • 2 Gallons Water 

Directions:

  1. Heat the milk 
  2. Once it comes to a boil, move the milk to a bowl
  3. Add eggs, sugar, corn starch and cake flour to the milk
  4. Mix everything well until becomes a thick cream
  5. In a small special pan, place the puff dough
  6. Once you open them all, add the cream and put in oven at  500 degrees fahrenheit for about 35-40 minutes 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams