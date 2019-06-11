In the Kitchen: Portuguese Custard Tarts

In the kitchen today, we have Chef Maggie Soares from Taunton Avenue Bakery, making Pasteis De Nata, also known as Portuguese Custard Tarts.

Ingredients:

(Recipe is for very large batch, can be broken down)

For the crust

Puff Dough

For the Cream

2 lbs corn starch

2 1/2 cake flour

25 lbs of sugar

4 gallons of milk

36 egg yolks

24 whole eggs

2 Gallons Water



Directions:

Heat the milk Once it comes to a boil, move the milk to a bowl Add eggs, sugar, corn starch and cake flour to the milk Mix everything well until becomes a thick cream In a small special pan, place the puff dough

Once you open them all, add the cream and put in oven at 500 degrees fahrenheit for about 35-40 minutes

