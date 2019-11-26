In The Kitchen: Portsmouth Public House Chili

This morning Portsmouth Public House joined us in the kitchen to make their chili

2 lbs Lean Ground Beef

1 Large White Onion, diced

3 Celery Stalks, diced

5 Garlic Cloves, diced

4 oz Jalapenos, chopped

1 tbl Crushed Red Peppers

3 tbl Chili Powder

1 quart Marinara Sauce

1 quart Stewed Tomatoes, chopped

2 cups Beef Broth

2 19 oz cans of Red Kidney Beans, drained & rinsed

1 tbl Olive Oil

Salt

Pepper

Cooking Instructions: In a skillet, add olive oil, onions, celery, and garlic. Sweat until translucent. Add crushed red pepper, chili powder, and ground beef. Cook until beef is done. Transfer the mixture to a large pot and then add jalapenos, stewed tomatoes, marinara sauce, and beef broth. Simmer on medium heat for a ½ hour. Finally, add the kidney beans, salt, pepper, and then simmer for another minute.

