Target 12 on WPRI.com

In The Kitchen: Portsmouth Public House Chili

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1535026204826.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

This morning Portsmouth Public House joined us in the kitchen to make their chili

2 lbs Lean Ground Beef
1 Large White Onion, diced
3 Celery Stalks, diced
5 Garlic Cloves, diced
4 oz Jalapenos, chopped
1 tbl Crushed Red Peppers
3 tbl Chili Powder
1 quart Marinara Sauce
1 quart Stewed Tomatoes, chopped
2 cups Beef Broth
2 19 oz cans of Red Kidney Beans, drained & rinsed
1 tbl Olive Oil
Salt
Pepper

Cooking Instructions: In a skillet, add olive oil, onions, celery, and garlic. Sweat until translucent. Add crushed red pepper, chili powder, and ground beef. Cook until beef is done. Transfer the mixture to a large pot and then add jalapenos, stewed tomatoes, marinara sauce, and beef broth. Simmer on medium heat for a ½ hour. Finally, add the kidney beans, salt, pepper, and then simmer for another minute.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com