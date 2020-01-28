In the Kitchen: Portobello stack

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Chair 5 at The Break Hotel.

We made portobello stack.

This dish is gluten-free and has a vegan option, rich with tomato sauce, bold-flavored mushrooms with sweet roasted tomato, and wilted garlic spinach.



It is baked and stacked high and finished with a crunchy cheese medallion. Each mushroom is a single serving and is Italian based. It is appropriate for any occasion and can be served for lunch or dinner.

Portobello stack



4 Portobello mushrooms

4 cups fresh baby spinach

6 sliced Roma tomatoes

1 cup Roasted garlic cloves sliced

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Tomato Sauce

1/2 qt Whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes

¼ qt water

¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil

2 tbs slivered whole peeled garlic

2 tbs chopped shallot

1oz Fresh basil

1oz Fresh thyme

1oz Fresh oregano

2 tbsp Red wine

1 tsp Granulated sugar



Cheese medallion

¼ cup ground G/F panko crumbs

¼ cup Soy milk

4 oz goat cheese or vegan mozzarella





Cooking Instructions: Clean and gill mushrooms, lightly salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.

Preheat oven to 350, place on a greased cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes.



Sauté chopped garlic and shallots until just brown, add spinach, salt and pepper to taste, drizzle with olive oil.



Begin sauce by sautéing garlic and shallots, add crushed whole peeled tomatoes,

add water and remaining seasonings, stew for one hour and add 1tbl sugar.



Form cheese into medallions, coat with soy milk and panko crumbs and skillet brown both sides.



Construct the dish by layering vegetables. Start with saucing the bottom of the plate, place one mushroom top side down, a nice layer of spinach, and a couple of slices roast tomato and garlic, repeat two more times placing mushrooms top side up. Spoon a generous amount of sauce over top of the stack, and top off with cheese medallion.

