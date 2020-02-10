In the Kitchen: Porterhouse Oscar Style

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Shawn Thomas from Casino Cafe & Grille at the Tiverton Hotel & Casino making a Porterhouse Steak, Oscar Style.

Ingredients:

24 oz Porterhouse

6 oz Local Lobster Meat

4 oz Asparagus

4 oz Clarified butter

2 ea Eggs

1 tsp Chopped Parsley

½ tsp Tabasco

Kosher Salt and pepper to taste

1 oz Chopped Garlic

1 oz Chopped Shallots

2 tsp Tarragon Dry

1 cup White Vinegar

Directions:

Sear Porterhouse and cook to desired temperature. Prepare Tarragon reduction by placing dry tarragon in sauce pot with white vinegar and reduce until paste like consistency. Prepare Béarnaise by heating egg yolk over hot water bath in mixing bowl carefully cook and whisk as to not scramble the yolks slowly incorporate clarified butter. When consistency of Béarnaise is reached, season with salt, pepper, tabasco & tarragon reduction. Heat up lobster meat slowly by poaching in butter with a small amount of minced garlic, shallots, salt, & pepper. When steak is cooked properly, let rest for a few minutes then slice and place on plate. Add asparagus and lobster to steak and then finish with Béarnaise.

