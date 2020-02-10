In the Kitchen: Porterhouse Oscar Style

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Shawn Thomas from Casino Cafe & Grille at the Tiverton Hotel & Casino making a Porterhouse Steak, Oscar Style.
Ingredients:
- 24 oz Porterhouse
- 6 oz Local Lobster Meat
- 4 oz Asparagus
- 4 oz Clarified butter
- 2 ea Eggs
- 1 tsp Chopped Parsley
- ½ tsp Tabasco
- Kosher Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 oz Chopped Garlic
- 1 oz Chopped Shallots
- 2 tsp Tarragon Dry
- 1 cup White Vinegar
Directions:
- Sear Porterhouse and cook to desired temperature.
- Prepare Tarragon reduction by placing dry tarragon in sauce pot with white vinegar and reduce until paste like consistency.
- Prepare Béarnaise by heating egg yolk over hot water bath in mixing bowl carefully cook and whisk as to not scramble the yolks slowly incorporate clarified butter.
- When consistency of Béarnaise is reached, season with salt, pepper, tabasco & tarragon reduction.
- Heat up lobster meat slowly by poaching in butter with a small amount of minced garlic, shallots, salt, & pepper.
- When steak is cooked properly, let rest for a few minutes then slice and place on plate.
- Add asparagus and lobster to steak and then finish with Béarnaise.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.