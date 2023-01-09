In the kitchen today, we cooked with Chef Julio Ramos from Chapel Grille, and learned how to put together a nice meal consisting of pork tenderloin, creamy mashed potatoes, green lentil ragu and cranberry chutney. The restaurant is part of Providence Restaurant Weeks, taking place January 8-21.

Ingredients and Directions for Pork Tenderloin:

  • 28 ounces – pork tenderloin, remove all silver skin but leave the fat on
  • 3 garlic cloves sliced thin
  • 1 scallion sliced thin
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 tablespoons red wine
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 orange, juice & zest
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  1. Mix all the marinade ingredients & toss with the pork tenderloins. Cover with plastic wrap & marinade overnight in the refrigerator.
  2. Next day remove from marinade & grill/sear in a hot pan.
  3. Cook to an internal temperature of 165F.
  4. Rest for 7 – 10 minutes then slice & serve.

Ingredients and Directions for Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

  • 5 russet potatoes, peeled
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 pound butter
  • Salt & pepper
  1. Put into a pot & cover with cold water.
  2. Add 6 tablespoons of kosher salt & bring to a boil.
  3. Lower heat & simmer until fork tender. 30 minutes.
  4. Drain & put back into the pot.
  5. Mash with a potato masher.
  6. Add the butter & heavy cream to the pot with the mashed potatoes.
  7. Season with salt & pepper.
  8. Mix well over low heat until potatoes are creamy, hot and smooth.

Ingredients and Directions for Green Lentil Ragu:

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced thin
  • 1/4 cup onions small dice
  • 1/4 cup celery small dice
  • 1/4 cup carrot small dice
  • 1/4 cup leeks small dice
  • 1 pint green French lentils
  • 1 quart chicken broth
  • 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  1. Heat the oil & sear the garlic until golden brown.
  2. Add the veggies & cook until translucent.
  3. Add the lentils & the broth.
  4. Add the rest of ingredients. Stir well.
  5. Bring to a boil & immediately lower the heat to low.
  6. Simmer just until the lentils are tender but Al dente. Approximately 20 mins.

Ingredients and Directions for Cranberry Chutney:

  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup sun dried cranberries
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 inch piece fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 each star anise
  • 2 all spice
  • Pinch nutmeg
  • 1/4 orange zest
  • 6 pink peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  1. Put all into a non reactive pot & bring to a boil while stirring.
  2. Lower heat to slow & simmer for 25 to 30 mins until cranberries are plump and tender.
  3. Chill completely.

