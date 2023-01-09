In the kitchen today, we cooked with Chef Julio Ramos from Chapel Grille, and learned how to put together a nice meal consisting of pork tenderloin, creamy mashed potatoes, green lentil ragu and cranberry chutney. The restaurant is part of Providence Restaurant Weeks, taking place January 8-21.
Ingredients and Directions for Pork Tenderloin:
- 28 ounces – pork tenderloin, remove all silver skin but leave the fat on
- 3 garlic cloves sliced thin
- 1 scallion sliced thin
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 tablespoons red wine
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 orange, juice & zest
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- Mix all the marinade ingredients & toss with the pork tenderloins. Cover with plastic wrap & marinade overnight in the refrigerator.
- Next day remove from marinade & grill/sear in a hot pan.
- Cook to an internal temperature of 165F.
- Rest for 7 – 10 minutes then slice & serve.
Ingredients and Directions for Creamy Mashed Potatoes:
- 5 russet potatoes, peeled
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 pound butter
- Salt & pepper
- Put into a pot & cover with cold water.
- Add 6 tablespoons of kosher salt & bring to a boil.
- Lower heat & simmer until fork tender. 30 minutes.
- Drain & put back into the pot.
- Mash with a potato masher.
- Add the butter & heavy cream to the pot with the mashed potatoes.
- Season with salt & pepper.
- Mix well over low heat until potatoes are creamy, hot and smooth.
Ingredients and Directions for Green Lentil Ragu:
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced thin
- 1/4 cup onions small dice
- 1/4 cup celery small dice
- 1/4 cup carrot small dice
- 1/4 cup leeks small dice
- 1 pint green French lentils
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Heat the oil & sear the garlic until golden brown.
- Add the veggies & cook until translucent.
- Add the lentils & the broth.
- Add the rest of ingredients. Stir well.
- Bring to a boil & immediately lower the heat to low.
- Simmer just until the lentils are tender but Al dente. Approximately 20 mins.
Ingredients and Directions for Cranberry Chutney:
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup sun dried cranberries
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/2 inch piece fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 each star anise
- 2 all spice
- Pinch nutmeg
- 1/4 orange zest
- 6 pink peppercorns
- 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
- Put all into a non reactive pot & bring to a boil while stirring.
- Lower heat to slow & simmer for 25 to 30 mins until cranberries are plump and tender.
- Chill completely.
