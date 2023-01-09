In the kitchen today, we cooked with Chef Julio Ramos from Chapel Grille, and learned how to put together a nice meal consisting of pork tenderloin, creamy mashed potatoes, green lentil ragu and cranberry chutney. The restaurant is part of Providence Restaurant Weeks, taking place January 8-21.

Ingredients and Directions for Pork Tenderloin:

28 ounces – pork tenderloin, remove all silver skin but leave the fat on

3 garlic cloves sliced thin

1 scallion sliced thin

2 bay leaves

4 tablespoons red wine

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 orange, juice & zest

1 sprig rosemary

4 tablespoons olive oil



Mix all the marinade ingredients & toss with the pork tenderloins. Cover with plastic wrap & marinade overnight in the refrigerator. Next day remove from marinade & grill/sear in a hot pan. Cook to an internal temperature of 165F. Rest for 7 – 10 minutes then slice & serve.

Ingredients and Directions for Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

5 russet potatoes, peeled

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 pound butter

Salt & pepper

Put into a pot & cover with cold water. Add 6 tablespoons of kosher salt & bring to a boil. Lower heat & simmer until fork tender. 30 minutes. Drain & put back into the pot. Mash with a potato masher. Add the butter & heavy cream to the pot with the mashed potatoes. Season with salt & pepper. Mix well over low heat until potatoes are creamy, hot and smooth.

Ingredients and Directions for Green Lentil Ragu:

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1/4 cup onions small dice

1/4 cup celery small dice

1/4 cup carrot small dice

1/4 cup leeks small dice

1 pint green French lentils

1 quart chicken broth

4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt & pepper to taste

Heat the oil & sear the garlic until golden brown. Add the veggies & cook until translucent. Add the lentils & the broth. Add the rest of ingredients. Stir well. Bring to a boil & immediately lower the heat to low. Simmer just until the lentils are tender but Al dente. Approximately 20 mins.

Ingredients and Directions for Cranberry Chutney:

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup sun dried cranberries

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 inch piece fresh ginger

1 teaspoon salt

1 each star anise

2 all spice

Pinch nutmeg

1/4 orange zest

6 pink peppercorns

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

Put all into a non reactive pot & bring to a boil while stirring. Lower heat to slow & simmer for 25 to 30 mins until cranberries are plump and tender. Chill completely.