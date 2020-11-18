In The Kitchen: Pork Tenderloin Dinner with Candied Sweet Puree

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Chef Jules Ramos of Chapel Grille joins us. He is making a Pork Tenderloin Dinner with Candied Sweet Puree, Toasted Crumbs, Brussel Sprouts and Pear/Cranberry Chutney.
Ingredients:
- 2 each Pork Tenderloins – trim all Silver Skin & cut each in half
- 4 tablespoons Olive oil
- 2 cloves Garlic – sliced thin
- 1 each Shallot – slice thin
- 1 teaspoon Smoke paprika
- 1 teaspoon Rosemary – minced
- ¼ teaspoon Ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon Ground Coriander
- 1 tablespoon Soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon Salt
- Pinch Black pepper
Cooking Instructions:
- Mix all of the ingredients and toss the pork to coat well. Put everything into a ziploc bag to marinade overnight.
- Pre-Heat the oven to 350F.
- Put a frying pan over medium heat until hot, 2 minutes, then add the 3 tablespoons oil to heat then carefully sear the pork tenderloins on all sides until golden brown.
- Place the pan in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until it reaches an internal temperature of 165F.
- Remove the pork from the oven and allow it to rest for 7 to 10 minutes prior to slicing.
