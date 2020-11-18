In The Kitchen: Pork Tenderloin Dinner with Candied Sweet Puree

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Chef Jules Ramos of Chapel Grille joins us. He is making a Pork Tenderloin Dinner with Candied Sweet Puree, Toasted Crumbs, Brussel Sprouts and Pear/Cranberry Chutney.

Ingredients:

  • 2 each Pork Tenderloins – trim all Silver Skin & cut each in half
  • 4 tablespoons Olive oil
  • 2 cloves Garlic – sliced thin
  • 1 each Shallot – slice thin
  • 1 teaspoon Smoke paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Rosemary – minced
  • ¼ teaspoon Ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon Ground Coriander
  • 1 tablespoon Soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • Pinch Black pepper


Cooking Instructions:

  1. Mix all of the ingredients and toss the pork to coat well. Put everything into a ziploc bag to marinade overnight.
  2. Pre-Heat the oven to 350F.
  3. Put a frying pan over medium heat until hot, 2 minutes, then add the 3 tablespoons oil to heat then carefully sear the pork tenderloins on all sides until golden brown.
  4. Place the pan in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until it reaches an internal temperature of 165F.
  5. Remove the pork from the oven and allow it to rest for 7 to 10 minutes prior to slicing.

