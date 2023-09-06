The Cranston Greek Festival happens this weekend and in the kitchen today local volunteer Elizabeth Degaitas joined us.

Today we made pork souvlaki and tzatziki.

RECIPE:

SOUVLAKI

2 pounds pork tenderloin cleaned and chopped into cubes

2 Tbs Olive oil

½ Lemon squeezed

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp pepper

SAUCE

¼ cup olive oil

½ lemon squeezed

½ tsp salt

½ pepper

1 tsp Oregano

2 Clove of fresh garlic

TZATZIKI

2 cups Greek yogurt

1 cucumber, cleaned, shredded and squeezed

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ salt

½ tsp pepper

1-tbs red wine vinegar

3-tbs olive oil

1 tbs fresh dill (optional)

Cooking Instructions:

SOUVLAKI

Mix the ingredients for souvlaki together and pour over the pork cubes. Let stand for at least 1 hour. If using wooden skewers soak for 30-40min. After 1 hour is complete, thread the marinated pork through the skewer. The quantity of meat should be enough for 6-8 skewers. Heat the grill on medium. Cook souvlaki for about 10min on each side, or until light golden brown. While skewers are grilling mix the ingredients for the sauce. To prepare the sauce, in a mixing bowl crush garlic and add olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and oregano and mix all together. When the souvlaki is done grilling, transfer it to a plate and pour the sauce mixture over the hot souvlaki.

TZATZIKI

In a small bowl mix garlic, salt, pepper, vinegar, and olive together. In a larger mixing bowl, add yogurt, cucumber, and oil-vinegar mixture from a small bowl. Lightly stir. If you like, add the fresh dill.