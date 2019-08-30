Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Pork Schnitzel and Celery Mint Salad

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Nick Calias from Rochambeau is in the Rhode Show kitchen this morning sharing a recipe for Pork Schnitzel & Celery Mint Salad!

“Rochambeau- Opening mid-September at 900 Boylston Street in the Back Bay: Rochambeau, a fun, vibrant French brasserie and café from the Lyons Group is now open at 900 Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay. The multifaceted space is comprised of a café that will be open for breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks, and a brasserie, which will have a separate entrance from the café, and will serve dinner as well as a late night menu.”

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams