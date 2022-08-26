In the kitchen today, we were joined by the owner of The Centredale Revival, Shane Piché, making Pork Satriale. It is a 10oz bone in frenched pork chop butterflied and hand pounded thin with a panko crust topped with a Brandy mushroom cream sauce.

Ingredients:

10 oz pork chops

1 cup of flour

2 cups of panko breadcrumbs

5 oz extra virgin olive oil

6 eggs

6 oz fresh Narragansett Creamery mozzarella

4 slices of prosciutto

2 cups of heavy cream

3 ounces of grated Parmesan cheese

8 oz rigatoni pasta

2 oz Brandy

fresh basil and thyme

6 medium button mushrooms

salt and pepper

Directions:

Take a bone in pork chop and pound it to a very thin size. Dredge it in seasoned flour, shake off excess. Dredge into egg wash and drip off excess. Then move to a seasoned Panko breadcrumb combo. Pat that in to build up your outer crust. From there, you move to a pan of oil that is already hot at 350°. You’re going to fry one side for about a minute to two minutes, flip it over and fry the other side for about two minutes. Remove from pan and put on paper towel to get oil off then to a sheet pan topped fresh mozzarella and proccutio. Baked till the cheese melts and prosciutto is crispy. Then in a separate pan, start off with a little bit of garlic mushrooms. You sauté them for a few minutes then you add 2 ounces of Brandy. Let that burn off and then you add your heavy cream, grated cheese, salt and pepper to taste. Let reduce and top over the pork dish when it comes out of the oven.