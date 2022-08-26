In the kitchen today, we were joined by the owner of The Centredale Revival, Shane Piché, making Pork Satriale. It is a 10oz bone in frenched pork chop butterflied and hand pounded thin with a panko crust topped with a Brandy mushroom cream sauce.
Ingredients:
- 10 oz pork chops
- 1 cup of flour
- 2 cups of panko breadcrumbs
- 5 oz extra virgin olive oil
- 6 eggs
- 6 oz fresh Narragansett Creamery mozzarella
- 4 slices of prosciutto
- 2 cups of heavy cream
- 3 ounces of grated Parmesan cheese
- 8 oz rigatoni pasta
- 2 oz Brandy
- fresh basil and thyme
- 6 medium button mushrooms
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- Take a bone in pork chop and pound it to a very thin size.
- Dredge it in seasoned flour, shake off excess. Dredge into egg wash and drip off excess.
- Then move to a seasoned Panko breadcrumb combo. Pat that in to build up your outer crust.
- From there, you move to a pan of oil that is already hot at 350°. You’re going to fry one side for about a minute to two minutes, flip it over and fry the other side for about two minutes.
- Remove from pan and put on paper towel to get oil off then to a sheet pan topped fresh mozzarella and proccutio.
- Baked till the cheese melts and prosciutto is crispy.
- Then in a separate pan, start off with a little bit of garlic mushrooms. You sauté them for a few minutes then you add 2 ounces of Brandy. Let that burn off and then you add your heavy cream, grated cheese, salt and pepper to taste.
- Let reduce and top over the pork dish when it comes out of the oven.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.