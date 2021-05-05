In the Kitchen: Pork Nachos with Jalapeño Chimichurri

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share the following recipe:
Roast Pork Nachos with Jalapeño Chimichurri
Recipe Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Roast Pork, shredded
- 6oz. Cheese Sauce
- 4 Tablespoons Salsa
- 1 Jalapeno, minced
- 3 Garlic Cloves, minced
- 1 Shallot, small, minced
- 1 small bunch Cilantro, minced
- 1 small bunch Parsley, minced
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- 1/8 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 pinch Sugar
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- Corn Tortilla Chips, As Needed
- Cotija Cheese, As Needed
- Cilantro Garnish, As Needed
Directions:
- Combine jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, parsley, olive oil, vinegar, sugar and salt.
- Top chips with hot cheese sauce, salsa, pork, chimichurri, cotija, and cilantro.
Enjoy more delicious eats at Avenue N in Rumford and Providence.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.