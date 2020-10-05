In the Kitchen: Pork Chops and Peppers

Chef Peter Coccurello from Camille’s shares a recipe for Costolette di maiale con peperone “Pork chops with vinegar peppers”.
INGREDIENTS:
2 6oz pork chops
2 tbs garlic butter
1 tbs butter
2 cups chicken broth
1 lemon
House made vinegar bell peppers
Couple puquillo peppers
Potatoes and mixed veg
STEPS:
Grill pork chops to liking
While grilling add pickled pepper and piquillo peppers in a pan with the chicken Broth and lemon juice. Add butters and let reduce until thickend.
