In the Kitchen: Pork Chops and Peppers

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Chef Peter Coccurello from Camille’s shares a recipe for Costolette di maiale con peperone “Pork chops with vinegar peppers”.

INGREDIENTS:

2 6oz pork chops

2 tbs garlic butter

1 tbs butter

2 cups chicken broth

1 lemon

House made vinegar bell peppers

Couple puquillo peppers

Potatoes and mixed veg

STEPS:

Grill pork chops to liking

While grilling add pickled pepper and piquillo peppers in a pan with the chicken Broth and lemon juice. Add butters and let reduce until thickend.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams