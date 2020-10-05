In the Kitchen: Pork Chops and Peppers

Chef Peter Coccurello from Camille’s shares a recipe for Costolette di maiale con peperone “Pork chops with vinegar peppers”.

INGREDIENTS:

2 6oz pork chops

2 tbs garlic butter

1 tbs butter

2 cups chicken broth

1 lemon

House made vinegar bell peppers

Couple puquillo peppers

Potatoes and mixed veg

STEPS:

Grill pork chops to liking

While grilling add pickled pepper and piquillo peppers in a pan with the chicken Broth and lemon juice. Add butters and let reduce until thickend.

