In the Kitchen: Pork Belly Sandwich

In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef David Ashworth with his new restaurant, Parma Bar and Grille in North Providence. He is making their Pork Belly Sandwich. It is a crispy pork belly serving with arugula, jalapeno red cabbage and aioli.
Ingredients:
- 2 Potato rolls
- 2 pounds of crispy pork belly sliced
- Red cabbage
- 2 Jalapeno peppers
- 1 Tablespoon of aioli
- 4 oz Arugula
Directions:
- Steam or boil the pork belly meat
- Drizzle aioli over the cooked meat
- Place on potato bun
- Add red cabbage on top
- Drop in a sliced jalapeno pepper
- Enjoy!
