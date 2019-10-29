In the Kitchen: Pork Belly Sandwich

In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef David Ashworth with his new restaurant, Parma Bar and Grille in North Providence. He is making their Pork Belly Sandwich. It is a crispy pork belly serving with arugula, jalapeno red cabbage and aioli.

Ingredients:

2 Potato rolls

2 pounds of crispy pork belly sliced

Red cabbage

2 Jalapeno peppers

1 Tablespoon of aioli

4 oz Arugula

Directions:

Steam or boil the pork belly meat Drizzle aioli over the cooked meat Place on potato bun Add red cabbage on top Drop in a sliced jalapeno pepper Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

