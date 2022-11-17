In the kitchen today, we welcome Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Pork and Little Necks, also known as Carne de Porco à Alentejana.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Pork sirloin, cut into cubes
  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tbl. of hot sauce
  • 1 tsp. Paprika
  • 1 Bay leaf
  • 1 glass white wine
  • 2 Ibs Little necks
  • 4 potatoes cut same size as pork

Directions:

  1. Fry potatoes and place on paper towel and lightly salt.
  2. In a large bowl add all ingredients, except potatoes. Mix well and store in refrigerator OVERNIGHT.
  3. In a large frying pan, coat the pan with olive oil and set on high, add the pork. Reserve any marinade.
  4. Sear the pork on all sides until almost cooked through. Add the little necks and reserved marinade. Cover until little necks open.
  5. Add the fried potatoes and stir until well incorporated.
  6. Plate and top with peppers and olives.
  7. Serve with great wine.

