In the kitchen today, we welcome Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Pork and Little Necks, also known as Carne de Porco à Alentejana.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Pork sirloin, cut into cubes
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tbl. of hot sauce
- 1 tsp. Paprika
- 1 Bay leaf
- 1 glass white wine
- 2 Ibs Little necks
- 4 potatoes cut same size as pork
Directions:
- Fry potatoes and place on paper towel and lightly salt.
- In a large bowl add all ingredients, except potatoes. Mix well and store in refrigerator OVERNIGHT.
- In a large frying pan, coat the pan with olive oil and set on high, add the pork. Reserve any marinade.
- Sear the pork on all sides until almost cooked through. Add the little necks and reserved marinade. Cover until little necks open.
- Add the fried potatoes and stir until well incorporated.
- Plate and top with peppers and olives.
- Serve with great wine.
