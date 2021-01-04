In the Kitchen: Pomodoro Sauce

To start off the new year, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Rosalina, Lauren Lynch, making their Pomodoro Sauce.
Ingredients:
- Drizzle of good Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- One Sweet Onion, peeled and halved
- One stick Butter
- 2 cans Whole Peeled Tomatoes (San marzano type preferable)
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Few sprigs of Fresh Basil
Directions:
- Drizzle around a medium sized sauce pan a few tbsp of extra virgin olive oil.
- Pour both cans of tomatoes into the pot.
- Add the halved peeled onion, pinch of salt and pepper and stick of butter into the pot.
- Cook over a low heat until tomatoes break down and onion is soft.
- Remove onion and purée with an immersion blender until sauce is smooth and emulsified.
- Season to taste with salt, pepper.
- Finish with a scant palmful of fresh basil.
- Serve with your favorite pasta. At Rosalina we serve it with burrata cheese ravioli and meatballs!
