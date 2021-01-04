In the Kitchen: Pomodoro Sauce

To start off the new year, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Rosalina, Lauren Lynch, making their Pomodoro Sauce.

Ingredients:
  • Drizzle of good Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • One Sweet Onion, peeled and halved
  • One stick Butter
  • 2 cans Whole Peeled Tomatoes (San marzano type preferable)
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • Few sprigs of Fresh Basil
Directions:
  1. Drizzle around a medium sized sauce pan a few tbsp of extra virgin olive oil.
  2. Pour both cans of tomatoes into the pot.
  3. Add the halved peeled onion, pinch of salt and pepper and stick of butter into the pot.
  4. Cook over a low heat until tomatoes break down and onion is soft.
  5. Remove onion and purée with an immersion blender until sauce is smooth and emulsified.
  6. Season to taste with salt, pepper.
  7. Finish with a scant palmful of fresh basil.
  8. Serve with your favorite pasta. At Rosalina we serve it with burrata cheese ravioli and meatballs!

