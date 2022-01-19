In the Kitchen: Polish Potato Salad

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Polish Potato Salad. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 6-8.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs Potato, diced, placed in boiling water
1 lb Kielbasa, sliced, seared
1head Fennel, pickled (can substitute sauerkraut)
1 bunch Scallions sliced
1/2 cup Whole Grain Mustard
1/4 cup Cider Vinegar
1/4 cup Honey
1/8 cup Olive Oil
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:
  1. Mix mustard, vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper.
  2. Combine all ingredients.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com