In the Kitchen: Polish Potato Salad

In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Polish Potato Salad. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 6-8.
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs Potato, diced, placed in boiling water
1 lb Kielbasa, sliced, seared
1head Fennel, pickled (can substitute sauerkraut)
1 bunch Scallions sliced
1/2 cup Whole Grain Mustard
1/4 cup Cider Vinegar
1/4 cup Honey
1/8 cup Olive Oil
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
- Mix mustard, vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Combine all ingredients.
