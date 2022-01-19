In the Kitchen: Polish Potato Salad

In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Polish Potato Salad. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 6-8.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs Potato, diced, placed in boiling water

1 lb Kielbasa, sliced, seared

1head Fennel, pickled (can substitute sauerkraut)

1 bunch Scallions sliced

1/2 cup Whole Grain Mustard

1/4 cup Cider Vinegar

1/4 cup Honey

1/8 cup Olive Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

Mix mustard, vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper. Combine all ingredients.