In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Polish Braised Meatballs.
Ingredients and Instructions for the Meatballs:
- 1 LB Ground Pork
- 1 LB Ground Beef
- 1 Onion, minced
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 cup Bread Crumbs
- 1 Egg, cracked
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Oregano, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Parsley, chopped
- Combine all ingredients, braised in sauce.
Ingredients and Instructions for the Sauce:
- 1 quart Tomato Puree
- 1 pint Beef Stock
- 1 LB Kielbasa, rough chopped
- 1Onion, julienne
- 1/4 head Green Cabbage
- 1/8 cup Spices (salt, pepper, garlic, dried herbs)
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- Saute onions and cabbage in olive oil.
- Add all other ingredients and simmer with meatballs for 30 – 45 minutes.
