In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Polish Braised Meatballs.

Ingredients and Instructions for the Meatballs:

  • 1 LB Ground Pork
  • 1 LB Ground Beef
  • 1 Onion, minced
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 cup Bread Crumbs
  • 1 Egg, cracked
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Oregano, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Parsley, chopped
  1. Combine all ingredients, braised in sauce.

Ingredients and Instructions for the Sauce:

  • 1 quart Tomato Puree
  • 1 pint Beef Stock
  • 1 LB Kielbasa, rough chopped
  • 1Onion, julienne
  • 1/4 head Green Cabbage
  • 1/8 cup Spices (salt, pepper, garlic, dried herbs)
  • 1 Tablespoon Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  1. Saute onions and cabbage in olive oil.
  2. Add all other ingredients and simmer with meatballs for 30 – 45 minutes.

