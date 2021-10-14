In the Kitchen: Polenta with Signoria Mushrooms

Manny Tampella from La Masseria joined us in the kitchen today making Polenta with Signoria Mushrooms and Strozza Preti with Mushrooms, Sausage and Fontina Cheese. He also brought along some tasty cheesecake samples of Pistachio, Nutella and Pumpkin.

