In the Kitchen: Poke Bowls

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome owner of The Inn at Hastings Park, Chef Trisha Perez Kennealy, making Poke Bowls.
Ingredients for the Tuna:
- 8 oz. of tuna—cubed —sushi grade if service raw (can also use cod)
- 1/4 cup sliced scallions
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce (I used reduced sodium)
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/3 teaspoon sriracha
Ingredients for the Spicy Mayo:
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons sriracha
Ingredients for the Bowl:
- 1 cup cooked sushi or short grain rice
- 1 cup diced cucumbers
- 1 cup cooked edamame
- Hass avocado
- 2 scallions sliced
- 1 teaspoon toasted white sesame
- 1 teaspoon toast black sesame
Directions:
- Gently toss tuna with scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha.
- Combine mayonnaise and sriracha to make spicy mayonnaise.
- Add additional sriracha to add heat and thin with a little water if you would like a thinner consistency.
- To assemble bowls divide rice and sushi between two bowls.
- Garnish the bowls with cucumbers, edamame, avocado and sesame seeds to taste. Drizzle with spicy mayonnaise to taste.
- Serve immediately.
