In the Kitchen: Poke Bowls

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome owner of The Inn at Hastings Park, Chef Trisha Perez Kennealy, making Poke Bowls.

Ingredients for the Tuna:
  • 8 oz. of tuna—cubed —sushi grade if service raw (can also use cod)
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce (I used reduced sodium)
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/3 teaspoon sriracha
Ingredients for the Spicy Mayo:
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons sriracha
Ingredients for the Bowl:
  • 1 cup cooked sushi or short grain rice
  • 1 cup diced cucumbers
  • 1 cup cooked edamame
  • Hass avocado
  • 2 scallions sliced
  • 1 teaspoon toasted white sesame
  • 1 teaspoon toast black sesame
Directions:
  1. Gently toss tuna with scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha.
  2. Combine mayonnaise and sriracha to make spicy mayonnaise.
  3. Add additional sriracha to add heat and thin with a little water if you would like a thinner consistency.
  4. To assemble bowls divide rice and sushi between two bowls.
  5. Garnish the bowls with cucumbers, edamame, avocado and sesame seeds to taste. Drizzle with spicy mayonnaise to taste.
  6. Serve immediately.

