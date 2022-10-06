In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Luis Jaramillo from Besina at Plant City, making Poblano Chile Relleno. Besina is Plant City’s Mexican restaurant & bar offering Mexican-inspired plant-based cuisine.
Directions for the Peppers:
- Place 5 peppers in an open flame, until they start turning black.
- Place them in to a container with ice water.
- Peel them.
Ingredients for Pepper Filling:
- 2 cups cooked rice
- ½ cup cooked corn
- ¼ cup golden raisin
- 1 butternut squash cut in small dice
- 1 cans huitlacoche
- 4 springs cilantro (rough chop)
- 1 cup walnut
- 2 tbs chipotle peppers
- 1 Tbsp garlic (chop/slice)
- 1large Spanish onion (julienne)
- 1 cup Sweet smoked Paprika
- 1 cup salsa roja
- Salt to Taste
Ingredients for Salsa Roja:
- 10 Tomatoes charred in open flame preferred
- 1/2 Spanish onion (julienne)
- 4 sprigs Cilantro
- 1 small can San Marzano Tomato (canned)
- 1 Jalapeno
- 4 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 tbsp Cumin
- 1 tbsp Paprika
- 1 tbsp Granulated Garlic Powder
- 1/4 cup Agave
- Salt to taste
Directions for Salsa Roja:
- Place a metal rack over open flames in stove and charred tomatoes, jalapeños.
- In a deep enough container add all charred tomatoes canned tomato on top add cilantro.
- In a sauté pan, heat up olive oil, and roast garlic. Once golden-brown, pour hot oil with garlic on top of cilantro to wake up aromatics and barely cook it. Do the same with onion and add cumin so spices also get cooked off while roasting onion. Pour into mix.
- Add rest of ingredients, season with salt and blend well with immersion blender.
Ingredients and Directions for Lime Cashew Cream:
- 1 cup Cashews Soaked
- ¼ cup Lime juice
- 1 ½ cup Water
- 2 Tbsp Salt
- 2 Tbsp Agave (sugar)
- Blend all ingredients in high speed until smooth and not grainy.
Ingredients for Garnish:
- Sesame seeds
- Greens mix
- Radish
