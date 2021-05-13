In the Kitchen: Poached Scup

In the kitchen today, WhatsGood brings us the Executive Chef and Owner of Luigis Restaurant, Ralph Battista, making Poached Scup which is fish with cashew crust and roasted sweet potatoes.

WhatsGood is hosting a Local Food Championship! Three Rhode Island chefs, three local proteins and four must-use local ingredients will bring together Rhode Island’s best. Who will be the local food champion? You’ll be the judge. Use the Local Food Championship market on WhatsGood to order your feast to cast your vote!

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes

2 ounces olive oil,

Salt & pepper

2 Whole Scup

½ Lemon

Cup of white wine

Bay leaf and red crushed pepper

¼ cup fresh plain yogurt

2 scallions sliced thinly

Half a red bell pepper diced

4 tablespoons of melted brown butter

6 ounces of lump crabmeat

1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

5 ounces toasted cashew

¼ cup panko crumbs

½ cup ritz cracker

Directions:

Place 3 medium sweet potatoes peeled, diced and roasted with 2 ounces olive oil, salt & pepper on a baking sheet at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until soft. Filets of 1 large or 2 small to medium sized scup poached in water seasoned with half a fresh lemon, a cup of white wine, salt, pepper, bay leaf and red crushed pepper. When scup is cooked remove from water and cool immediately. Place the roasted sweet potato in a bowl and mash. Add ¼ cup fresh plain yogurt, the chilled and flaked scup, 2 scallions sliced thinly, half a red bell pepper diced, 4 tablespoons of melted brown butter or ghee, 6 ounces of lump crabmeat, 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, salt & pepper to taste. Fold everything together being careful not to overmix the fish and crab. Form into 12 patties on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

For the cashew crust:

Put 5 ounces toasted cashew, ½ cup ritz cracker and ¼ panko crumb into a food processor and pulse to a coarse chop.

To cook the fish cakes:

Gently press each side of the fish cakes into the cashew crust. Heat a large skillet with canola oil on medium heat. When oil is hot, place the cakes in the pan cooking each side for one minute or until golden brown. This step can be done ahead and the cakes can be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

To plate:

Serve with fig jam and tartar sauce or 1000 Island dressing.