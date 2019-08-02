In the Kitchen: Plant City

Today, we take a trip to Plant City and meet with founder Matthew Kenney to learn about this new plant-based food hall.

Don’t forget this is a Rhody Deal!

$12.50 for a $25.00 voucher

Plant City has multiple options for consumers including retail, quick serve, full service dining, and plant-based goods for sale. Looking to stay healthy? Make sure to check out all they have to offer.

