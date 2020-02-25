In the Kitchen: Plant-Based Nachos

Today in the kitchen we welcome Chef and Culinary Director, Louis Jaramillo from Plant City making Plant-Based Nachos.

Ingredients and directions for Butternut Queso:

3 oz Butternut Squash

1 cup Cashews

1 cup Vegetable Stock

1/4 cup Nutritional Yeast

1/3 cup Olive Oil

4 tbsp Apple Cider

1 tbsp Paprika

Salt to taste

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Ingredients and directions for Lime Zest Cashew Crema:

5 qts Cashews

6 cups Lime Juice

8 cups Vegetable Stock

1/4 cup Agave

1/4 cup Salt

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Ingredients and directions for Pico de Gallo:

5 Plum Tomatoes

2 Red Onions

Lime Juice to taste

Salt to taste

Chop all ingredients, season with salt and lime juice.

Ingredients and directions for Guacamole:

3 Avocados

1/2 Red onion

1/4 bunch Cilantro

Salt to taste

Lime Juice to taste

Peel and smash avocados in a bowl. Add red onion, chopped cilantro, season with salt and lime juice.

Ingredients and directions for Black Beans:

1 cup Black Beans

Paprika

Garlic Powder

Cayenne Pepper

Salt to taste

Soak the black beans over night in water. Drain the beans from their soaking water. Transfer the beans to a cooking pot, add water and bring the beans to a boil, reduce to a low simmer and cook. Add the salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder when beans are just barely tender. Continue simmering until the beans are as tender and creamy as you like them. Taste and season as needed.

Assembly:

Layer corn tortilla chips, butternut queso, lime zest cashew crema on a cooking sheet, and cook for 45 minutes. Add black beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole on top. Garnish with cilantro.

