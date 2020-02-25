In the Kitchen: Plant-Based Nachos

Today in the kitchen we welcome Chef and Culinary Director, Louis Jaramillo from Plant City making Plant-Based Nachos.
Ingredients and directions for Butternut Queso:
- 3 oz Butternut Squash
- 1 cup Cashews
- 1 cup Vegetable Stock
- 1/4 cup Nutritional Yeast
- 1/3 cup Olive Oil
- 4 tbsp Apple Cider
- 1 tbsp Paprika
- Salt to taste
- Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Ingredients and directions for Lime Zest Cashew Crema:
- 5 qts Cashews
- 6 cups Lime Juice
- 8 cups Vegetable Stock
- 1/4 cup Agave
- 1/4 cup Salt
- Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Ingredients and directions for Pico de Gallo:
- 5 Plum Tomatoes
- 2 Red Onions
- Lime Juice to taste
- Salt to taste
- Chop all ingredients, season with salt and lime juice.
Ingredients and directions for Guacamole:
- 3 Avocados
- 1/2 Red onion
- 1/4 bunch Cilantro
- Salt to taste
- Lime Juice to taste
- Peel and smash avocados in a bowl. Add red onion, chopped cilantro, season with salt and lime juice.
Ingredients and directions for Black Beans:
- 1 cup Black Beans
- Paprika
- Garlic Powder
- Cayenne Pepper
- Salt to taste
- Soak the black beans over night in water.
- Drain the beans from their soaking water.
- Transfer the beans to a cooking pot, add water and bring the beans to a boil, reduce to a low simmer and cook.
- Add the salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder when beans are just barely tender.
- Continue simmering until the beans are as tender and creamy as you like them. Taste and season as needed.
Assembly:
- Layer corn tortilla chips, butternut queso, lime zest cashew crema on a cooking sheet, and cook for 45 minutes.
- Add black beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole on top.
- Garnish with cilantro.
