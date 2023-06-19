In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Lyslie Smith from Basil and Bunny, making Plant Based Clam Cakes and Chowder.

Ingredients for Clam Cakes:

  • House Made Batter
  • Oat Milk
  • Local Beer

Ingredients for Chowder

  • Oyster Mushrooms
  • Russet Potatoes
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Olive Oil
  • Vegan Butter
  • Gluten-Free Flour
  • Vegetable Broth
  • Oat Milk
  • Lemon Juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Old Bay
  • Kelp
  • Miso Paste
  • Parsley

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.