In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Lyslie Smith from Basil and Bunny, making Plant Based Clam Cakes and Chowder.
Ingredients for Clam Cakes:
- House Made Batter
- Oat Milk
- Local Beer
Ingredients for Chowder
- Oyster Mushrooms
- Russet Potatoes
- Onions
- Garlic
- Olive Oil
- Vegan Butter
- Gluten-Free Flour
- Vegetable Broth
- Oat Milk
- Lemon Juice
- Salt
- Pepper
- Old Bay
- Kelp
- Miso Paste
- Parsley
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.