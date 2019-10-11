In the Kitchen: Pizza Fritta

Chef Armando Bisceglia of Trattoria Zooma joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pizza Fritta.

Ingredients:

1 Pizza dough

4-6 TBSP Ricotta

1 cup mozzarella

Spicy salami

Black pepper

Directions:

Divide the dough into 2 balls on a flour-dusted surface, dust them with flour, cover with a clean damp tea towel, and rest for 10 minutes. One at a time, press out a ball of dough with your fingers, stretching and flattening it into a 8″ round. Top with ricotta, mozzarella, spicy salami and black pepper and then fold over the dough to seal the filling inside. Press down to stick, twisting and tucking the dough, if needed, like pizza calzone. Heat the vegetable oil in a large, sturdy pan over a medium-high heat. Drop in a small piece of leftover dough and when it’s golden and rises to the surface, the oil is ready. Lower in the fritta to cook for 1½ minutes on each side, or until golden. Remove to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

