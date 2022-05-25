In the kitchen this morning, Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us making Piri Piri Chicken.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Chicken Thighs, boneless, skin on
  • 1 Bell Pepper, medium dice
  • 1 Jalapeno
  • 1 Shallot, medium dice
  • 2 Garlic Cloves, chopped
  • 1 small piece Ginger, no skin, chopped
  • 1 small bunch Cilantro, course chop
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/4 cup Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1 pinch Dried Oregano
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Pepper

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients except for the chicken.
  2. Place in a food processor and pulse until well mixed.
  3. Pour half of the marinade over the chicken.
  4. Marinate for 1 hour.
  5. Preheat grill over medium high heat.
  6. Grill chicken for approx 20 – 25 minutes rotating frequently.
  7. Remove and top with remaining marinade.

