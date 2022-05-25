In the kitchen this morning, Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us making Piri Piri Chicken.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Chicken Thighs, boneless, skin on
- 1 Bell Pepper, medium dice
- 1 Jalapeno
- 1 Shallot, medium dice
- 2 Garlic Cloves, chopped
- 1 small piece Ginger, no skin, chopped
- 1 small bunch Cilantro, course chop
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1 pinch Dried Oregano
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except for the chicken.
- Place in a food processor and pulse until well mixed.
- Pour half of the marinade over the chicken.
- Marinate for 1 hour.
- Preheat grill over medium high heat.
- Grill chicken for approx 20 – 25 minutes rotating frequently.
- Remove and top with remaining marinade.
